Local gyms have re-opened

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County moved into the green phase today, meaning non-essential businesses are finally able to open their doors again.

Gyms in the area were especially excited to open back up early this morning–most at 5 a.m.–and their members were glad to get back to lifting.

Point of Fitness owner Becky Bettwy compared the vibe to kids at Christmas, saying, “truthfully people are just so excited to get back.”

Other than the mandatory social distancing and 50 percent capacity rules, however, are there any extra steps these places are taking when it comes to preventing illness?

I spoke with three gyms in town about health and safety procedures they have adapted to keep their members safe.

“We’ve closed off every other cardio machine,” said Mark Bennett, the Director of Building II Athletic Club, “we’ve placed cleaning spray in about ten locations in the gym, and we are asking our members to wear something on their face between workouts.”

Meanwhile Chris Glunt, the General Manager of Summit Athletic Club in Altoona says the club has also adapted strict, mandatory disinfecting procedures to keep the gym clean, stating, “we’ve hired additional people to do so and we are doing things inside the club to help maintain social distancing.”

Point of Fitness will be washing down their gym multiple times a day with three different CDC-approved sanitizes. Members will also be signing new forms, pledging to keep the gym safe.

“We are taking an infrared temperature for everyone that comes into our facility,” said Bettwy, “not only our clients but our instructors.”

For regular gym-goers, this day has been long anticipated, and it is finally here.