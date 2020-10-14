Local farm successfully adjusting for fall, despite weather setbacks

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a year that has been full of surprises, a local farm in Centre County has found a way to adjust and thrive despite unfavorable weather setbacks.

And Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda has also found a way to keep customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We offered a lot of products that people couldn’t get elsewhere first, even now it’s just a convenience thing where people can get almost every product they need at our store, you don’t have as many choices but you still have the basic necessities of most products that you’re going to need to make it through day to day life,” said Jason Coopey, Co-Owner of Way Fruit Farm.

And that success comes in spite of unfavorable weather that affected their crops in mid-May, and throughout the summer with little rain.

Still, Coopey and the farm overcame those obstacles and have plenty of fresh fruit to pick from.

“We were happy that we did make it through, we moved a lot of irrigation pipes around, we had to do a lot of work but we did make it through, we have apples on our trees and have pumpkins in our field, so I’m happy that part of 2020 has worked out,” Coopey continued.

Jason says the farm’s emphasis is providing outdoor activities for people to enjoy, even after cancelling their fall festivals due to COVID-19.

“This one [weekend] coming up, we’re going to be doing you pick your own Jonagold apples, as well as wagon rides to the pumpkin patch as well as pumpkin picking at the pumpkin patch,” Coopey continued.

“One of the things we had to do this year is we did not want the wagons full like we normally use to do, so people have to reserve online on our website.”

To stay up to date with way fruit farm activities, Coopey is asking people to follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.