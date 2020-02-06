Local farm selling ‘pinkie pies’, caramel apples for breast cancer research

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda is having a special Valentines pink event on Saturday for a great cause.

Pink Zone is a local non profit organization that raises money for breast cancer research. Way Fruit Farm has formed a partnership with Pink Zone in support of a cure.

“Their big game of the year is on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center, but what we’re going to do is the day before is do a little fundraiser, they became friends of ours during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, we did ‘Pinkie Pies’ back then, on Saturday, we’re going to bring back pinkie pies, which are a pink colored whoopie pie, in addition we’re going to have our pink lady apples, a new variety for us.” Jason Coopey, Co-owner, Way Fruit Farm

The event will also feature a camp fire out front to roast s’mores, pink decorations all over, as well as a caramel apple bar where apples can be dipped in caramel.

Jason says $1 from each sale of the pink items will go to the pink zone.

“We have teamed up with a company called ‘Give Local’ and what they do is they donate part of the proceeds from that swipe to a charity of your choice, we got hooked up with Pink Zone middle of last year, through ‘Give Local’ so part of every proceed, part of every credit and debit card purchase goes to Pink Zone,” Jason added.

Way Fruit Farm donates to several different organizations, but felt working with pink zone was a great way to give back locally.

“It’s just a great cause, a great local company, and that’s what we are too, so we have two great local entities working together,” Jason exclaimed.

For more on this event, visit the Way Fruit Farm Facebook page.

The Pink Zone game is on Sunday, February 9, as the Penn State women’s basketball team will take on the University of Illinois.