Local distillery sells 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, donates money to organizations combating food insecurity

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — “We wanted to be able to give back, based on our fortunate positions.”

Big Spring Spirits, a distillery in Bellefonte, remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, selling hand sanitizer to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

They initially donated hand sanitizer to Centre County First Responders, but wanted to do more more when they realized food insecurity was an issue during the pandemic.

“We identified the Bellefonte Y and the Faith Centre, so what I decided to do then was to donate the sale of, we dedicated 12,000 of our eight ounce bottles,” said Kevin Lloyd, Owner of Big Spring Spirits.

“100 percent of the sale of those 12,000 bottles would then be divided evenly between the Y and the Faith Centre.”

So far Big Springs have sold 4,000 bottles, and owner Kevin Lloyd decided to write a $10,000 check for both the YMCA and Faith Centre Food Bank.

Bellefonte Y director Shawn Thompson says the money will be used to support their emergency food program.

“A lot of our weekend food is all based on community support, with great community leaders like Kevin, and Big Spring Spirits, it allows us to support these type of services,” Thompson added.

The money will also help the Faith Centre Food Bank to continue to operate as well.

Big Spring Spirits says they will continue selling the hand sanitizer through the end of the year.

“As long as we’re able to have this temporary authorization through the FDA, we will continue to do it.”