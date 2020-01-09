Local coach recounts basketball game with former president

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A viral tweet shed light on a game of hoops between a former president and local head coach.

The tweet encourages people to share a story that looks like a lie but is actually true.

Director of Educational Services and Head Football Coach for Richland High School, Brandon Bailey, saw it and ran with it.

“I played college football at the University of Connecticut and one of my teammates who is now in sports broadcasting had something out there that was rather interesting. I saw it and said I’ll play along.”

Bailey recounted on a time he got to ball with then-Senator Barack Obama and now Senator Bob Casey.

“Put it up and just thinking that my buddies would see it and next thing you know…”

His tweet accounted for more than 100,000 impressions on Twitter to go along with more than 800 likes.

The story all started on a Friday in March of 2008.

“I remember vividly being in a school assembly and getting a text message from my assistant principal saying the Secret Service is on the phone and Senator Obama and Senator Casey want to use our gym tomorrow morning to play some basketball.”

Bailey was the school principal at the time and thought it was a joke until he went to take the call.

“Within minutes that afternoon, the Secret Service was actually here checking things out, making sure everything was good to go.”

The next morning at 6 a.m. before the two started campaigning for the day, the game was on.

“It was like hanging out with a bunch of regular guys…You know I was very appreciative, I’m a longtime educator. We talked about school and all the things that are going on with our public school and what’s going on in the country. It was just regular talk, just genuine and authentic.”

Bailey’s team even picked up the win.



“I believe that my team won at the end of the day and I kind of got stuck guarding President Obama throughout the day.”