Local business makes face shields for community

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local 3-D company has found a way to give back to the community during this pandemic by printing face shields, and its including veterans in its donations.

Justin Merrill owns Catalyst Space in downtown Altoona. With a 3-D printer, he’s been making face shields and covers for face masks. He’s also looking into making swabs for COVID-19 testing.

He’s donated dozens of face shields and mask covers to companies and hospitals in the region, such as the James E. Van Zandt VA medical center in Altoona.

“The response and community engagement has been incredible and very motivating,” said Merrill, “we’re able to raise funds in the community from those who wanted to contribute costs, cover costs and materials and from that we were able to produce all the units that we did.”

Volunteers like Bob Lehman drive veterans to their medical appointments across our region. Those appointments are now resuming and there is an increased need for drivers.

They are now given Merrill’s donated face shields as added protection against Coronavirus.

“I think with the additional face masks, extra precaution in case any body feels they want that extra safety factor in there,” said Lehman.

It’s not easy to find people like Lehman, who want to volunteer to take sick people to their medical appointments right now. But he says he feels safe and it allows him to give back to his veteran community.

Contact the Veterans Association on their website if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer driver. If you want to find out more about the face shields, go to Catalyst Space’s website.