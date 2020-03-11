Local birds are dying of lead toxicity

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Wildlife Care wants to remind everybody that bullets containing lead kill more than just the target.

Since Christmas alone, they have seen six birds with deadly amounts of lead in their blood. Only two have survived.

Experts say birds get lead poisoning by eating the meat from leftover carcasses and gut oiles from hunting, and it’s a slow, painful death, according to Centre Wildlife.

First comes impaired judgement, then weakness and, in some cases, the inability to fly. Thus, the connection between injured animals and high levels of lead in their blood.

Centre Wildlife says the solution is to switch to copper or steel bullets, which don’t contain lead.