Local bank makes donation to assist in South Fork Police cruiser repairs

SOUTH FORK, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — First Commonwealth Bank in South Fork presented a check to the South Fork Police Department today to assist in repairs to one of their vehicles.

Last month, the department’s K-9 vehicle went down with engine problems, keeping K-9 Officer Bas out of the workforce until it could be repaired.

The vehicle needed more than $8,000 in repairs and Dodge, the borough and First Commonwealth Bank have pitched in.

Branch Manager, Jessica Nadonley, says they wanted to give back to the community with the bank’s $1,540 check.

“At First Commonwealth Bank, we really pride ourselves on being part of the community so by hearing about what was going on, we figured that’s a great initiative to go out and donate to a cause.”

She says Bas is more than just a dog to her and fellow workers.

“Bas is somebody, as a dog, that is in all the time and is basically like one of our clients too.”

Bas re-joined the workforce on November 7 and is now able to do what he does best, and more.

“He reaches out not only and takes criminals off the streets and narcotics off the streets, but he builds a repore between kids and adults,” says South Fork Police Captain Donald Wyar.