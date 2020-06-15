Local artist honors three black lives lost with mural

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amidst the crowd of people who gathered in downtown state college to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, one woman stood alone, honoring the black lives lost, with chalk.

“We’ve done what we can do, petition, donate, volunteer with grass roots projects but art is something I do the most so I figured I be able to use it for some good,” said Eva Wong, creator of the mural.

Eva, a college student, moved back home to State College after the stay at home order went into effect.

She says the three faces she drew were Dominique Fells, a black transgender woman who was killed earlier this week in Philadelphia, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

Eva says she wants them to remembered as more than just a statistic.

“I’m hoping we don’t forget these faces, because while the statistic is important, and the work is important, we should be prioritizing the faces,” Eva added.

“The faces become something important, something precious, because black lives more than just matter, they’re precious.”

She adds it took her two hours to make the drawings. Her goal is to show the positive images of their lives, with all of the negative images connected to those three names.

“We get numb to seeing the violence, to seeing the beatings and the murders, but these people lived lives before that, they were happy, and I think that is so much more impactful.”