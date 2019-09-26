Local artist honors late friend through music

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Music can be a escape for some, and a career for others.

22-year-old Zebulun Lego of Cresson is a music producer. He’s the creator of Spirit Swords, his brand that makes several different genres of music.

Zeb has been making music for about 10 years, which is around the time he met his best friend, Devn. Zeb says that Devn had a huge influence on him.

“We were best friends ever since we first met, because we both like making music but he taught me how to make most of it.” Zebulun Lego, Music Producer, Spirit Swords

Zeb and Spirit Swords recently released “Promise Me You’ll Win” a song that honors his friend Devn, who took his life in 2015. Zeb adds the upbeat sound of the song matches Devn’s personality.

“It represents him in the way that it’s really upbeat, it represents positive thinking, he was a really positive thinker, he was all about unity and make sure everyone had fun.” Zebulun Lego, Music Producer, Spirit Swords

To check out more of Spirit Swords work, visit their website: https://www.spiritswords.com/