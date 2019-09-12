Local animal rescuer’s cat traps go missing; last seen in front of home

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s no secret that the Tyrone Borough has been dealing with a stray cat problem.

In order to combat issues that come with overpopulation, members of the local rescue group Purrfect Paws & Pals of Tyrone sets out humane cat traps around the borough for strays, taking them to nearby clinics for neutering and health check-ups.

But the bigger the cat trap, the more it costs. And expensive traps can cost up to $90.

Which is why one Paws & Pals member was concerned when she found several of her cat traps had gone missing from in front of her house yesterday.

Bridgette Gill says that she knows yesterday was scrap day and the traps could have been mistaken for trash, which is why she’s just reaching out to ask for them back.

She says that if the traps are brought back she’ll say thank you and ask no questions. You can reach her by reaching out to the Purrfect Paws & Pals of Tyrone Facebook page.