Local 11-year-old cancer survivor donates 12 inches of hair to “Wigs for Kids”

PENFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four and a half years ago Shea McKinney from Penfield, Clearfield County began her battle with cancer.

Now, at only eleven years old, she wanted to give back to other children who have to go through the same thing.

McKinney decided to cut 12 inches of her hair, and donate it to the organization “Wigs for Kids.”

“I know what it’s like without hair and I remember going into stores, and other people and kids would just stare,” Shea McKinney, of Penfield, said.

Shea was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in August 2016.

She received a stem-cell transplant in January of 2017, and has been four years cancer free since then.

If all goes well for Shea, she should be fully cured by next year.

“I think a month or two before my 13th birthday, I’ll be cured to where I’ll have a normal chance of it coming back like anybody else,” McKinney continued.

“Wigs for Kids” an organization that gives wigs to kids who lost their hair due to chemotherapy treatments.

She says she is happy to help out kids like her.

“I hated having wigs, but for the other kids that do want wigs, I could donate my hair and give them one,” McKinney explained.

“I just like giving to kids that went through the same stuff I did.”

For information on how to donate to “Wigs for Kids,” visit their website.