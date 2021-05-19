“Let’s Make A Deal” host Wayne Brady partners with Sheetz for impromptu game in parking lot

(WTAJ) — A celebrity TV host surprised customers at a Sheetz in North Carolina with an impromptu game in the parking lot.

Wayne Brady, host of “Let’s Make a Deal” partnered with Sheetz in Durham, North Carolina, where two contestants competed for prizes like free gas for a year, thousands of dollars in Sheetz gift cards and more.

During an interview with WTAJ, Brady was asked if he had ever done anything like this before, and his answer?

“Well have you seen me on TV in a parking lot doing some fun games? So I think that kind of answers your question, it definitely was out of the norm,” said Wayne Brady, Host of “Let’s Make A Deal.”

Brady also added that after researching how Sheetz helps their communities, it was a no-brainer to partner with them for such a unique event.

“Sheetz is definitely a company, from what I read about them, and now getting to know them, that they do participate in their communities where there stores are and they do love their customers, so being able to give stuff away and have a little bit of fun, that’s all in a days work,” Brady continued.

“It’s fun to do something, that your partner in it actually wants to have fun doing and they’re trying to change someone’s life, and by gas for a year, you have in effect changed that person’s life.”

Some of the other games were building the biggest Sheetz sandwich with their app, as well as climbing an obstacle course. The impromptu game happened earlier this month.