Let’s be honest: do safety apps work?



ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If there’s a need for it, there’s an app for it. Apps have arguably made life more convenient.

But can they provide a more effective strategy for dealing with life’s largest inconvenience? In other words, is there an app that’s more useful than dialing 9-1-1?

Countless apps have attempted to tackle this question. All of them have come up with the same answer: safety, for a price.

For those unwilling to pay a monthly fee, dialing 9-1-1 is still the most promising route in an emergency. However, there is one free app that acts more as a preventative measure.

Watch the video to see the full review of some of Apple’s top-rated safety apps.

