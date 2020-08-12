Kitten left to die in dumpster finds new life

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerning Facebook post on Sunday night showed a newborn kitten who had just been rescued from an Altoona dumpster.

Shanna Pratt, the woman who wrote the post, says that her close friends who work for Burgmeiers Hauling experience this as a reoccurring problem.

“People just do drop offs with the cats and figure they can go eat the scraps and there are warm places for them to hide,” said Pratt, “they just take them there so they don’t have to deal with them.”

This isn’t the first newborn kitten that Pratt has rescued from the trash, either.

Just five months ago,Pratt’s friends found another cat in the dump. Barely alive, Pratt nursed him back to health and named him Lucky, eventually adopting him.

The female kitten found over the weekend was the lone survivor of a litter, placed in a box along with their mother, who was also found deceased, and thrown into a residential dumpster. All of the kittens were just days old.

Pratt says that the kitten is one of few that garbage collectors find still alive.

“They get quite a few they find that don’t make it. The guys there they must have hearts of gold, but they all do a proper burial for them, they don’t just let them go,” Pratt said.

Pratt says this problem is likely due to owners who can’t afford to neuter their cats. When the litter comes, they don’t know what to do, so they throw them out.

The best solution, Pratt says, is to ask clinics to work out an affordable price to neuter your animals and to take the litters to a shelter or clinic.

If you need help with a litter, contact the Central PA Humane Society.