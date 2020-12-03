Kindergartners at local school take on community projects, give back to State College community

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kindergartners at a local school are finding ways to give back to their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by their teacher Natalie Wortman, kindergartners at Young Scholars of State College took on several projects, including raising money for animals at Centre County PAWS in September.

“One of the last suggestions was have a penny drive, have the students bring in pennies and at the end of the month, we take whatever money we collected and use that money to sponsor an animal,” said Natalie Wortman, Kindergarten teacher at Young Scholars of State College.

“We raised over $75 and were able to donate that money to support two cats and a dog.”

Wortman says that money went towards food, medicine, as well as toys for those three animals.

Centre County PAWS says they were thankful for the donation, but as the holiday season is now upon us, are asking the public to donate things like paper towels, canned cat food and more.

“The number one thing is canned cat food, doesn’t matter what brand but canned cat food, because we are very low on it,” said Christine Faust, Director of Development and Marketing at Centre County PAWS.

“We also need dry cat food, and that is primarily what we have for our community pet pantry.”

In addition to assisting Centre County PAWS, the kindergarten class also donated toothpaste and tooth brushes to the State College Food Bank, and this month, are working on writing letters to those who are on the front line during the pandemic.

Wortman says she is thankful for how generous and willing the students and their families were to participate in these community projects.

“The fact that they’re willing to help me take on these projects, I’m very grateful for that, and I’m just thankful for the students that when I present these projects to them, they’re enthusiastic, and they’re passionate about it, and they want to help,” Wortman added.

Centre County PAWS says they are in need of:

Canned Cat Food

Dry Cat Food

Paper Towels

Bleach

To donate, drop off at bin outside building

For more information on what Centre County PAWS has on their wishlist, visit their website.

To find how what the State College Food Bank is in need of, visit their website as well.