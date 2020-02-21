Kids helping kids: Local school preps care packages for children in hospitals

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students at radio park elementary school are doing something special for kids in need.

Friday morning, students made Jared boxes, packed with art supplies, toys, games and more.

Benita Moritz, who helps head the Jared box project, says the project started right in Centre County.

“It started right here in State College at OLV, (Our Lady of Victory School) one of their classmates was Jared, who had been in the hospital, in his memory they started this project and it has now spread to all 50 states,” said Moritz, Vice President, Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO)

The boxes go to children in the hospital, ER, and cancer centers. The idea is to cheer up kids and give them activities to do as they battle sickness.

For one student, having received a Jared box before, giving back to other children in need made this morning sweeter.

“It makes me feel good because I’m giving to people in the hospital, and I know what it feels like to be in the hospital I remember when I came home from the hospital, I think I was in there for a week, I had the Jared box and I had a couple gifts when I came home.” Said fourth-grader, Geneve Lemay.

The goal was to make 200 packages that will be presented to a representative from the Jared Box Project at an assembly later in the day.

For Benita, seeing the children excited to give back shows the impact a project like this can have.

“They know they’re not for them but they get excited choosing them for someone else, I honestly think when kids do service for others, that’s what sticks with them.”