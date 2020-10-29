Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center receives donation from local foundation

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — In a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out (TOGNO) Foundation was still able to help out their community.

Today, the foundation presented a $25,000 check to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.

“It was Taunia’s goal to pay it forward and educate the community, educate our patients about breast care and that’s what we do throughout the year,” said Erin Goins, Director of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.

Taunia passed away in 2009 but her legacy lives on through the foundation. Goins encourages all women to learn more about breast health.

“You don’t have to be 40 years old to start knowing what breast health is. We try to educate in the schools and again women need to know, young girls, teenagers…they need to know their breast health,” said Goins. “Breast health is extremely important and you’ve got to get checked every year. An annual mammogram we can’t stress enough.”

Megan Stahl-Skinner with the foundation says money raised also goes to helping more women pay for their care.

“There are so many women, especially now, that have possibly lost their health insurance and are unable to pay for a mammogram due to the covid situation.”

You can find out more information about the foundation and donate on their website by clicking here.