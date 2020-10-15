Johnstown Tomahawks ready for home opener at War Memorial

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ Plus) — The Johnstown Tomahawks are ready to get back on their home ice after nearly seven months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team plays at the Cambria County War Memorial which is owned by the county. Officials say a total of 1,250 people will be allowed at home games, including players and coaches.

That means 1,005 Tomahawks fans will be allowed at games throughout the season.

“We love to have packed houses and things like that. We’re really fortunate in our division, we generally have the highest attendance in this division so it’s going to be a little different for us. I think the bottom line is you want to take any advantage of home ice you can. If we can get a little extra juice from the fans that are there we’re going to do it,” said head coach Mike Letizia.

“Obviously it was a little bit more special being that we were out for 7 months there, a pretty long time. The biggest thing for me was just kind of being back with the guys. It’s a lifestyle that all hockey players love to live and getting back into it was huge for us,” said forward Anthony Mastromonica.

Letizia says the Tomahawks are just grateful to be playing again.

“Bottom line is we wanna play and we want to do everything we possibly can to play so we’re never going to be perfect but we try to be. We try to follow every guideline, every rule we possibly can and do our very best. Our slogan this year is ‘Rise Together,’ and I think that it’s embodying everything. It’s the players and the team rising together from what we went through in our shutdown and it’s the community…everybody’s kind of coming together and saying that we’re going to get through this together.”

Masks will be required upon entering and in the concession areas. Temperatures checks will be performed and sanitizing stations will be spread out through the arena.

You can find more information about tickets on their website.