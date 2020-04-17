Johnstown Tomahawks and season ticket holders giving away free tickets to healthcare workers for next season

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Johnstown Tomahawks and season ticket holders are giving back to healthcare workers in our area.

“For many of us that enjoy hockey, there’s nothing more normal then sitting in the arena and watching a hockey game,” says Craig Saylor, Minority Owner of the Johnstown Tomahawks.

The Tomahawks hockey team, like every others sports team, had their season cut short due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team was in second place in their division and had already locked up a spot in the N.A.H.L. playoffs.

“You know for our team we obviously had aspirations that we could return to the Robertson Cup. We felt very strongly that we were going to be able to do so and obviously our guys who were in our last season in Johnstown with the Tomahawks, it’s tough to see it end like that,” says Mike Letizia, Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks.

They had nine games left, including five homes games here in Johnstown.

To celebrate local healthcare workers, they are doing something special.

“Ticket holders can donate the balance of their season tickets in value and the Tomahawks would then, in turn, provide vouchers to healthcare workers in the two organizations that currently sponsor the Johnstown Tomahawks,” says Saylor. “It’s our opportunity through our fans to say thank you and enjoy a night out on them.”

Tomahawk fans who just had single-game tickets can also donate those tickets to healthcare workers for next season.

“We’re just asking them to give back a little bit to the front line workers, the healthcare workers, everyone that’s involved right up front and center with this horrible pandemic. Just to show our appreciation, show them how much we’re thankful and care for them,” says Letizia.

With the remainder of the N.A.H.L. season canceled, the league tried to do the next best thing…by creating a virtual tournament on NHL 18 with all 16 teams that would have qualified at the time the season was shut down.

They created each individual team and player to make it seem as real as possible.

“Basically they’re just running a live simulated game and they’re going to run the playoffs just like they normally would just through video games. The whole team got together on Zoom and watched it and loved it. It obviously doesn’t replace the real thing, not even close, but there was a lot of good feedback of it. I heard from a lot of people how great it was and how good of a job the league did with it,” says Letizia.

You can find out how you can give back to healthcare workers through this program on their website by clicking here.