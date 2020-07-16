Johnstown man holding $10,000 scavenger hunt to find him

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A Johnstown man has set up a manhunt that will feature clues and take people all over the Greater Johnstown area…and you could be part of the hunt to win $10,000.

“It’s a city-wide scavenger hunt so on game day, you’re going to get a top-secret envelope and there’s going to be a list. On the list is places and items you have to find and take a picture of and eventually post to Facebook,” said the “Moneyman.”

Checking begins at 9 a.m. on August 1 and a select group of searchers will move on to the finals later that night for a chance to win the $10,000.

You have to be 15-years or older to enter and “Moneyman,” says he wanted to give the community something to do during the pandemic.

“A lot of kids say there’s nothing to do in Johnstown so I’m giving them something to do. You know the coronavirus is kind of a weird time with all the events being canceled like Thunder in the Valley so this is pretty much the only safe event that can happen.”

For the event, you’ll need a teammate, vehicle, access to Facebook and to sign up through his website or on Snapchat.

Registration is $25 per person if you sign up before July 25 at midnight…and after that goes up to $35.

For those thinking it may be a hoax, Amy Bradley with the chamber of commerce says it’s legit.

“This is for real, it’s a great, great project. It’s a really neat way of engaging youth and it’s absolutely legitimate. I think that was one of the reasons why Moneyman wanted to become a member of the chamber just to kind of add that this is credible, this is actually happening.”

“Moneyman,” held events last year at the Galleria Mall and Westwood Plaza, giving out more than $4,000 in prizes and wanted to do it again this year…but with a twist.

With the event only a few weeks away, he says even his closest friends and family have no idea where he’ll be.

“I know where I’m going to be and I’m the only person who knows where I’m going to be.”

You can sign up for the event by clicking here.