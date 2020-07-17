Johnstown has something for everyone, even amidst a pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you’re young or old, the city of Johnstown has something for everyone. Whether you’re visiting friends or family, here are five things you may or may not have known about.

If you love food, Johnstown’s got you covered. The city has more than a hundred restaurants to choose from including Nykos Sushi Bar and Balance Restaurant downtown.

Owner Amanda Artim says food is what can bring a downtown to life.

“Any downtown provides a sense of home and I think when you are in a downtown setting you’re bringing historical aspects of what this city has been, what it has grown to be. You’re bringing that sense of home to people and I think that means a lot to everybody.”

An obvious icon that speaks for itself, is the Johnstown Inclined Plane, the world’s steepest vehicular inclined plane.

After the devastating 1889 Flood, the inclined plane opened in 1891 to provide transportation from the city up to Westmont.

Not only can you get great views, but you can also eat great food at Asiago’s Italian Cuisine while you’re up there.

A little outside of Johnstown, but just down the road is the Ghost Town Trail.

The 46-mile trail was just named Pennsylvania’s trail of the year and stretches from Cambria to Indiana counties.

“It’s great for families because it doesn’t matter if you’re out birdwatching, just going for a walk or sitting on a bench …you’re still getting that fresh air. One thing we’ve learned is that in the last couple of months with everything going on, it’s one of the few things that you can do. It’s not like a baseball game where it may get canceled. The trail is always open and you can do social distancing on the trails,” said Cliff Kitner, Executive Director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority.

Moving back to Johnstown, a new business opened a few weeks ago that allows you to get your axe throwing game on.

Ironside Axe on Bedford Street is part of the World Axe Throwing League, but you don’t have to be a professional to get in.

Throwers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, they’re able to bring their own beer and also able to order food from Tulunes Restaurant that’s in the same complex.

“It’s a new and upcoming sport. It’s seen in really larger cities but bringing it to this area, it’s a great way for people to come out, have fun and enjoy themselves,” said Bill Wissinger, owner of Ironside Axe.

Finally back downtown is Coal Tubin. Folks are able to rent river tubes, get bike tours and just have fun on the water.

“Pretty much the entire time you’re with your group only. You come in with a mask, fill out your waiver, get on the shuttle with your mask on then you go out on the river and it’s just your group. It’s great to get outdoors, you don’t have to worry about amusement parks and touching the same things a million people have,” said Hunter Spisak, general manager of Coal Tubin.

Amy Bradley with the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce encourages you to get out and about to support local businesses, and says you can do so while on a budget.

“The beautiful about a staycation is you don’t have the expense necessarily of travel. A lot of the things we’re talking about you can do at no cost or very little cost.”