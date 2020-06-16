Johnstown cigar shop gives back to fight breast cancer

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Dave Vitovich is the owner of the newly opened Corojo’s Cigar Shop in Westmont. Vitovich has been collecting and selling cigars for years.

“Buddies of mine were just tried of getting cigars from the internet…I decided one day to purchase a humidor and went from there.” said Vitovich.

From there, he opened his shop and held his grand opening on Saturday, June 13…but did so with a special cause in mind.

Dave set out a donation jar that would go to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.

“Recently I had lost an aunt to breast cancer. She was young, she was in her mid 50’s and she fought long and hard for a good 20 years,” said Vitovich. “She got to see her youngest boy graduate college and she got to see her oldest son get married in their backyard.so those were the highlights.”

Through only one day, he had $600 in donations and presented the check on Monday.

“They would come in and buy, say $10 or $15 in cigars, they’re turning around throwing 20, 40, $60 in the jar and telling me Dave this is for your aunt.”

That money will go to the breast care center’s Pink Ribbon Care Fund.

“If a patient can’t afford a mammogram or can’t afford an ultrasound or anything to do with their breast care we can help them out through this Pink Ribbon Care Fund,” said Erin Goins, Director of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.

For Vitovich, he says giving back is the least he can do.

“The community is giving me this place so I can pay the rent, why can I not give something from here back to the community and that’s how I feel.”

His shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found on the shop’s Facebook page by clicking here.