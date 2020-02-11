Johnstown applies for HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover”

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The city of Johnstown applied for HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover.”

“It would be a really really great shot in the arm to have a national television show focus on our region,” says Amy Bradley, President of the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is one of a few groups that helped submit Johnstown to the show with Ben and Erin Napier.

The contest was looking for submissions from towns with less than 40,000 people that believe their town is in need of a makeover.

“There’s always more work that could be done and to have the national attention and to have just these experts come in and tell us what they think we could do with our downtown,” says Bradley.

She says Johnstown would be a perfect candidate.

“Johnstown has such a neat history. We’ve been through floods, we’ve been through the collapse of the steel industry and then we always rebuild and reinvent ourselves.”

Johnstown wasn’t the only local town to submit an application as Windber, Somerset and Meyersdale also applied for the makeover.

Bradley says even if none of the local towns win, it’s still a positive for the region.

“Already so many people have shared the video, both our’s and Somerset’s and Windber’s. It’s just good for the region to get us all talking about the good things that are going on.”

She has a message for HGTV.

“I would love for them to be here, meet the people who are making a difference and see what we have underway.”

Applications were due February 4 and are now being reviewed.

HGTV expects the six-episode series to air sometime next year.