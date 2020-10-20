JARI Growth Fund awarded nearly $1.3 million to help entrepreneurs

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The JARI Growth Fund (JGF) was awarded $1,281,900 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to further enhance entrepreneurship throughout the region.

JGF, in parternship with Johnstown Regional Industries (JARI), Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission (SAP&DC), the Alleghenies Angel Fund and other private lenders are set to provide technical assistance to businesses and access to the new Alleghenies Microloan Fund.

The funds will be available to entrepreneurs in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana and Somerset counties.

“The JARI Growth Fund is grateful and excited to receive ARC POWER funding to support

entrepreneurship. I want to thank the ARC for supporting this important component of our economic development program,” said Linda Thomson, President of JARI in a press release. “It is a pleasure to partner with ARC and the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission to grow our region.”

“This important funding from ARC will help us broaden the impact that we are having in the region by allowing us to help more entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. We have found that businesses started in our region normally stay in our region. Helping us all create more jobs and allowing us to retain people. So, thank you once again to ARC, JARI Growth Fund and our other partners for this opportunity,” said Steve Howsare, Executive Director, SAP&DC and Chair of the JARI Growth Fund Board.

More information about the loans and how to apply can be found by clicking here.