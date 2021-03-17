Jamie’s Dream Team planning parade for Brockway 10-year-old battling cancer

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s an organization that looks to bring joy and happiness in unfortunate situations.

“We grant dreams to individuals with life threatening or terminal conditions, or anyone with a serious medical need, trauma or anything that is pretty much going on, that can be detrimental to their daily lives,” said Jamie Ward, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Jamie’s Dream Team.

Jamie’s Dream Team has been serving communities over the last 16 years, in 32 different states across the country.

They grant dreams to those who are terminally ill, and that mission has continued, despite the pandemic.

“We work with “Give Kids the World” in Orlando, Florida, which is an absolute amazing resort, that gives us their lodging, their tickets to all the theme parks in Orlando, such as Disney, Universal, Sea World, so on and so forth,” Ward said.

Their latest mission involves Brockway native Paige, a 10-year-old who has been battling Neurofibromatoses since she was three months old. The disorder causes tumors to develop under the skin.

Paige, 10 year old Brockway native battling cancer

Paige, 10 year old Brockway native battling cancer

Paige, 10 year old Brockway native battling cancer

Paige, 10 year old Brockway native battling cancer

On top of that, Paige was diagnosed with Sarcoma Cancer a year and a half ago, when doctors found a tumor in the back of her throat.

“In the past year, she has went through four surgeries, chemo, radiation, and she’s now getting ready to start a new trial,” said Kim Turner, Dream Coordinator for Jamie’s Dream Team.

Around Valentine’s day, the organization made contact with Paige’s family, and set up a trip for her to soak up the sun in Orlando.

While Paige and family are enjoying the sun in Florida, Jamie, Kim and the rest of the team are planning a parade in Brockway for when Paige returns this Sunday, to celebrate her strength and bravery battling cancer.

“We have the fire departments, police departments, and her whole community is on board, we contacted the school,” Turner added.

“[We’re] just trying to show her she has support behind her.”

Jamie’s Dream Team is asking everyone to make signs, bring noise makers and show up for Paige’s parade in Brockway, starting at 1 pm on Sunday at Brockway Elementary school.