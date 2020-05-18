Parks are open, but services are limited in the ‘yellow phase’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the weather gets warmer, there’s no doubt that people want to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Right now Canoe Creek State Park is open, but if you come there are still some limitations.

The park offices, pavilions, playgrounds and boat rental office is closed for right now, but you can still come to hike trails, go fishing, and take your own boats out on the lake.

“People were thinking we’re outside, we don’t need to worry about it too much but you know you’re going by a lot of people on these trails and they’re single track trails so know if you’re passing something on the trail, by all means, if you have a mask cover your face with your mask when you pass somebody, you never know, there’s just things that you never used to think about but now you have to think about, especially even going outside. “



Joe says the park office and boat rental is hoping to open up this Friday. But we’ll have to wait for the county to go green before we will see pavilions and playgrounds open up.