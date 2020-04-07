Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
Video
Top Stories
Pennsylvania nursing home presumes all 450 residents, 300 employees are positive after 3 die from COVID-19
Video
Johnstown Food Kitchen adjusting the way they serve the community
Troopers arrest man with warrant; find drugs, stolen gun
Work at I-80 Woodland interchange to be Thursday
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
Video
Top Stories
‘Pharma Bro’ wants out of prison to research coronavirus
First confirmed COVID-19 death in Cambria County, totals near 1,500 in PA
Video
WATCH: Police dept. uses eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal start of coronavirus curfew
Video
Sheetz adds ‘SHCAN & GO’ feature to limit interaction at all stores
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
AP sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona
Top Stories
Two Steelers land on NFL All-Decade team
Penn State guard transferring to another Big Ten team
Video
The 2020 NFL draft is going virtual
Bellwood native named Northeast Conference scholar athlete of the year
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
814 Couch Concert: Ryan Smith’s cover of “Lonely People”
Video
Top Stories
Facebook using tools to help predict where COVID-19 will appear next
Video
Get a coloring page of your pet, help a good cause!
Video
814 Moments: Uplifting stories from the 814!
Video
Virtual concert “One World Together at Home” has A-list lineup
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Instagram
Johnstown Food Kitchen adjusting the way they serve the community
Trending Stories
Pennsylvania nursing home presumes all 450 residents, 300 employees are positive after 3 die from COVID-19
Video
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
Video
Changes to Blair County custody arrangements concerns parents
Video
First confirmed COVID-19 death in Cambria County, totals near 1,500 in PA
Video
‘Pharma Bro’ wants out of prison to research coronavirus
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!