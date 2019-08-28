Inside Tour: Martin-Baker America Facility

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Martin-Baker America is one of the world’s leaders in the design and manufacturing of ejection and crashworthy seats for aircrafts, and their facility is located right here in Johnstown.

The company’s products have saved over 7,000 lives and they were awarded more than 20-million dollars in military contracts this past May at the Business Showcase for Commerce.

Today, we were given an inside tour of their facility from Vice President and General Manager, Matt Johnson.

Martin-Baker America is producing seats that will be installed in every Blackhawk helicopter within the next four years and the new wave of products is creating more jobs.

The company already employs 118 workers but plans to add up to seven more by the end of the year.

Johnson says they are also heavily involved with the community.

“We’re really dedicated to the local community. We try to focus our efforts on veteran’s services. We’re really closely partnered with the Veterans Community Initiative (VCI). We try to direct all of our extracurricular funds toward that.”