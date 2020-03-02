In light of its closing, students Tac’o’bout their memories of Downtown Taco Bell

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In light of the Taco Bell closing in downtown State College, several Penn State students Tac’o’bout their fondest memories of Taco Bell.

Students couldn’t bell’ieve when they heard the Taco Bell was closing. In response, students left flowers, candles, and taco sauces in remembrance of their once late-night cravings spot.

After closing on Wednesday, the Downtown State College Taco Bell will now Live No Mas.

Prajesh Patel spent many late nights saying “Yo Quiero Taco Bell.” Now, he will now need to think outside the bun for places to eat for a late-night meal.

While the Taco Bell may be gone, students will always remember the times they had a Baja Blast together.

