In case you missed it: March 9-13

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lot of things have been going on this week in our area, so we have put together some of the most important stories that we covered out of Blair, Cambria and Centre counties.

Earlier in the week in Cambria County, Highlands Health announced that they are moving to a much bigger building on Locust Street in Johnstown.

The health clinic, which has been open for over two decades, is moving because it needs more space.

Also out of Cambria County this week organizers of the Cinderella Dress Project announced that they are postponing their event until April.

The Cinderella Dress Project provides prom dresses and accessories for local high school students.

In Centre County, Penn State announced that it will be moving its classes online starting Monday, March 16 until the beginning of April.

The university stated that this is to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This week NCAA also announced that all winter and spring sports will be cancelled due to COVID-19.

Penn State stated that its blue white game will be cancelled as well.

In Blair County, WTAJ said goodbye to our evening news anchor John Clay on Thursday after 21 years of working at the station.

Clay will be moving to a new position at the Veterans Association.

Finally, Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier on Friday that all schools in Pennsylvania will be cancelled starting Monday, for 10 business days.

The order effects k-12 grades only and is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.