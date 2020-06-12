In case you missed it: June 8-12

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories coming out of our area:

Blair County:

On Monday, a storefront in Altoona was driven into by a customer.

Police say a man was looking to get curbside pickup at the marijuana shop “Herbology” at around 4 p.m. when he hit the gas instead of the break, shooting the car through the store’s front window.

There were minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital.

Cambria County:

Early Monday morning a suspected burglar came into a home in Scalp Level, Cambria County, but was not able to get far before confronted by the home’s owner.

Homeowner then asked intruder Thomas Deal to stop, and when he did not she shot him in the head, killing him.

The death has been ruled a homicide but officials say it is most likely justified under the Castle Law doctrine.

On Tuesday, WTAJ spoke with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown about a virtual job fair Pittsburgh and their five branches.

Around 70 employers–including some from the Johnstown area– spoke with students about job opportunities.

Students were given one on one’s with employers for five minutes and a UPJ official said it’s a great way for students to interact.

Earlier in the week, the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce showed off businesses that are open through their “Ready, set open” campaign.

Chamber members were given green ribbons to hang outside their business to let folks know they’re open.

They also had a special hashtag to go along with it.

On Thursday, Richland Cinemas in Johnstown spoke about re-opening on Monday, June 15.

The theater had been closed since the middle of March and is playing older movies at a discounted price for fans.

Owner Edward Troll says they’ve made lots of changes for the safety of their staff and customers.

Clearfield County:

On Monday police in Clearfield sent out a notice about a man who has been missing for about a month.

Gerard Joseph Flango Junior was last seen at Family Dollar on May 16 on Old Town Road in Clearfield, according to police.

He was wearing a camouflage ball cap, a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Flango is 6 feet tall, is in his late 40s, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has tribal tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call police.

Centre County:

On Wednesday, the president of Penn State University announced his seven point plan to combat racism.

Some changes he implemented include required bias training for all employees, through modules that have already been created. Students will also be required to take coursework on racism and bias.

President Barron says the goal is to begin this training in the fall.

On Thursday around 20 people from the 320 Coalition Activist Group gathered at the State College Borough Building’s lobby to get the mayor Ron Fillipelli’s attention.

They have ten demands, including police reform, and wanting the identities of officers involved in the 2019 death of Osaze Osagie to be released.

Mayor Fillipelli spoke to the group over the phone and said he would consider each demand.

Earlier in the week Big Spring Spirits in Bellefonte announced they have sold 4,000 bottles of the hand sanitizer they made to help combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

Big Spring Spirits wrote a 10 thousand dollar check to both the Bellefonte YMCA and the Faith Centre Food Bank with some of the money they earned.