ICYMI: Top Stories from May 25-29

(WTAJ) — Welcome back to another week of In Case You Missed It (ICYMI). You can find the top stories below from Blair, Cambria and Centre Counties this week.

Blair

On Wednesday, the Central PA Humane Society was vandalized by 44 year old Matthew Calhoun .

Calhoun—who also vandalized a private residence and a golf cart range—cut wires underneath both of the shelter’s vehicles, making them unusable, and he tried to access the building through the shelter’s crematory exhaust fan.

The Central PA Humane Society is asking for the community’s help financially to fix the damages.

On Thursday, Altoona Police investigated a double homicide that occurred in a home on the 2600 block of Beale Avenue.

Police say a female in her 50’s, and a male in his 20s, were both shot and killed in the home and they are looking for suspects.

Police are asking residents for security camera footage.

And Friday, staff and residents at the Presbyterian Village in Hollidaysburg got together to wish longtime resident Jean Bigalow a Happy 100th Birthday.

The group brought balloons and signs, and a firetruck even came through to be a part of the celebration.

Cambria

On Wednesday, we talked to a Duquesne pharmacy graduate who was honored by her parents with a billboard on Eisenhower Boulevard.

Now — Dr. Alexis Lohr — had spent the last six years in school but had her final year cut short.

Experiencing life during the pandemic has taught her a lot.

“Really just opened up my eyes to what’s truly important in life and how to just change your perspective from something that may seem negative and bring you down…there’s always a flipside to it that you can try to make it out to be something better,” Dr. Lohr said.

On Thursday we met up with a junior from Portage Area High School who was chosen to represent the state for a peer to peer prevention program.

Justice Giordano has been part of the school group — Students Against Destructive Decisions since eighth grade — and will now serve as president.

She says she has lots of ideas to bring to Pennsylvania’s 197 chapters — and this year wants to focus on mental health.

“I know a lot of people who have dealt with depression and anxiety…a lot of people say it’s in your mind or you fake it..but I just really want to educate everyone. It is a real problem and we can try to help those people instead of just putting them down,” Giordano said.

Centre

A drive thru graduation parade was held on Wednesday evening through the campus of State College Area High School.

Among those cheering were staff from all levels of State College Area School District, from elementary to high school teachers, showing their appreciation for the 2020 seniors.

“This group of kids deserves to know that there’s a whole bunch of teachers, there’s a whole bunch of professionals and administrators that absolutely adore them and wish them the best as they go on to the next steps of their journey,” Eugene Ruocchio, Earth Science Teacher for State College Area School District.

560 seniors were honored.

After receiving a large amount of feedback from Centre County workers, businesses, and local/state health officials (throughout Memorial Day weekend), the Centre County Commissioners have changed course–asking governor tom wolf to allow the county to enter the green phase this Friday, May, 29.

Gov. Wolf approved this request at his 11:30 am press conference, Tuesday.

“Since Centre County does not have a county health department, unlike many other counties…. I don’t believe we should be a part of the decision making process in terms of what phase or color we’re in,” Commissioner Pipe said.

Mount Nitany Health is is expanding their on-demand emergency care.

They are introducing telehealth visits for emergency care, and offering physician visits 24-hours a day.

You can speak with medical professionals on a variety of topics — without having to schedule an appointment.

Virtual visits are not recommended for life-threatening conditions.