ICYMI: Top Stories from May 18-22

(WTAJ) — Welcome back to another week of ICYMI. Below are the top stories from Bedford, Blair and Centre Counties.

Blair and Bedford Counties:

On Tuesday, the Old Bedford Village announced its opening up this weekend, May 22.

It will be limiting guests and following safety guidelines by the state, and is allowing frontline medical workers to come in for free during opening weekend.

On Wednesday, Altoona Police Officers announced they are looking for more information after three people were hit by a paintball gun by a suspect possibly driving in a silver SUV.

Two victims were on a bike, and one was on foot.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call the department.

On Thursday, 24-year-old James Best, of Bedford, succumbed to his wounds at Conemaugh Hospital after he was in an officer involved shooting on April 28th.

Best was holding a knife after a domestic incident in the Bedford Borough, and was shot after refusing to put it down.

The officer is on administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

Centre County:

On Wednesday evening, the Grange Fair, one of the last hurrahs of the summer, with it’s traditional tenting spots–passed down from generation to generation, to the many livestock shows, along with plenty of food, cancelled the event until 2021.

The fair will be losing the $3.3 million generated from the fair, and $25 million lost from cancelled horse shows at their Equine Area.

Another group heavily impacted by the cancellation are concessionaires, like Snyder’s.

“That would be the top fair… we count on that one to get through the winter… putting the money aside to make payments. We’re gonna be tight this winter,” said Rick Snyder, Co-Owner of Snyder’s Concessions

Emily Whitehead nearly died of leukemia eight years ago. But with the help of a radical gene treatment, she beat the cancer.

Now, the Whitehead’s are releasing a book in October, titled “Praying for Emily: The faith, science, and miracles that saved our daughter.” Emily hopes it inspires families dealing with cancer.

“I want to know if more families can get the treatment and help families who may be in a hard time right now, especially because of the pandemic, so I’m hoping our story can affect people in some way and try to improve such a negative situation,” Emily said.

On Wednesday evening, the State College Area School District decided to honor all seniors with the “Light Up the Night” event.

At 8:20, the soccer fields across from the high school were lit, and the scoreboard showed 2020, to honor graduating seniors, first responders, and medical personnel that have worked through the pandemic.