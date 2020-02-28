ICYMI: Top Stories from Centre County Feb. 23-28

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you miss some of the stories from Centre County?

Don’t worry, we got you covered in this week’s “In Case You Missed It.”

The Philipsburg-Osceola School District approved school time changes Wednesday night, which includes high schools starting at 8 am instead of 7:40 am and will end at 2:25 pm instead of 2:35 pm, middle schools starting at 7:35 am instead of 8 am and will continue to let out at 2:35 pm, and elementary schools will continue to start at 8:15 am and now let out at 2:55 pm instead of 3:25 pm.

Hall’s Market in Snow Shoe is closed after fire crews responded to smoke coming from the building at 1 am on Tuesday morning. Owners say there was smoke and heat damage, and will need extensive work to repair. There were no injuries.

The Old Mattress World Building in Bellefonte is getting a makeover, with new owners Andrea Skirpan and Brian Bonner expected to make the space a destination place that will house over 100 different vendors, called “Belle Mercantile.”

“A craft fair, a farmer’s market type place where you get artisan foods,” Andrea said.

“It’s all those things in one place under one roof, it’s gonna be open year-round and we just want to have a lot of variety—and local products.”

A study completed by Advisor Smith ranked State College as the eighth most educated small city in the United States. The study took into account cities with less than 150,000 people ages 25 or older. Co-owner of Advisor Smith Adrian Mak says the ranking did not take into account students currently studying at Penn State.

“You do see a lot of graduates from Penn State, they stay in the area afterward and start businesses or work in the area, and that’s what we saw with a lot of the small towns,” Mak said.

And finally, on Sunday, THON announced they raised over $11.6 million in fundraising for children battling cancer.