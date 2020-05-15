In case you missed it: May 11-15

(WTAJ) — For this week’s In Case You Missed It, here are the top stories coming out of our area:

Blair County:

Mayor Eric Fritz announced Friday that the Duncansville Community Days will be cancelled this year due to Coronavirus concerns.

Fritz says they tried to put the cancellation off for as long as possible but couldn’t wait any longer.

Also on Friday, Governor Wolf announced that Blair, Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset have all entered the yellow phase, meaning the stay at home order is lifted and some businesses are able to open under cautionary measures.

Huntingdon County:

On Tuesday, a large fire broke out at the Huntingdon Motors Building and spread to the nearby apartments in the Historic Blair Building,

Over 50 crews and 200 volunteers from 5 different counties responded to the blaze and 59 residents were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Centre County:

The Centre Foundation hosted a 36-hour event to help non-profit businesses in Centre County to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation raised a record number of over two million dollars.

The Civil Air Patrol Group gave back to the community this well by donating to a drive-thru food giveaway held at the Mountaintop Alliance Church.

Cambria County:

On Wednesday, residents at the Richland Healthcare Nursing Home in Johnstown were treated with visitors today in an outdoor parade. Hundreds of family members and friends of residents drove by the nursing home waving to residents that lined up outside.

On Thursday, thousands of people in Johnstown gathered for a drive-up food distribution at the Galleria Mall.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank brought supplies to feed 1,200 families. Folks in need were given a box of dry food and a box of frozen meats that will last about a week.

