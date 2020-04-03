In case you missed it: March 30-April 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In case you missed it, here are this week’s top stories coming out of Blair, Centre, Clearfield and Cambria counties:

Blair:

On Tuesday, Mayor Pacifico made an announcement asking for people in Altoona to sign up online to volunteer, in case the community is struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that they are re-opening 61 highway and bridge construction projects to ensure safe transportation during the pandemic.

Today in his live press conference, Governor Wolf suggested that all Pennsylvanians wear masks when they leave their home to protect themselves and others from getting sick.

Cambria:

On Tuesday, the National Park Service stated that they will start a Facebook live series featuring one of their five parks at 1 p.m. each weekday. They say they want people to interact with service members and learn more about parks.

Wednesday, the Community Arts Center of Cambria also announced they will be starting a streaming service that features pre-recorded videos of engaging activities including painting tutorials, meditation and yoga classes.

On Thursday a fire broke out at a commercial building in Northern Cambria that spread to two apartment buildings. Luckily no one was hurt in the blaze.

Centre and Clearfield:

On Thursday Mount Nittany Health announced that they are treating their first patient with COVID-19 in the hospital. About a dozen other patients have tested positive but were able to remain home for self-quarantine.

Also on Thursday, the Mountain Laurel Nursing Home in Clearfield announced that they have their first nursing home patient with COVID-19. They did not say whether the patient is a staff member or a resident.

Megabus announced Thursday as well that they will be shutting down all Philadelphia, Harrisburg, State College and Pittsburgh routes in compliance with Governor Wolf’s statewide “Stay at Home” order.