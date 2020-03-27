In case you missed it: March 23-27

(WTAJ) — In case you missed it, here are this week’s highlights coming out of Blair, Centre and Cambria counties:

Starting Monday, Pennsylvania State Police enforced Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses’s physical locations. A total of 8 warnings were received in our area.

On Thursday, the first person in Blair County was confirmed to test positive for COVID-19. Further details have yet to be released.

Also on Thursday, the company Megabus released a new policy that stopped all buses running to and from New York City. Until that decision was made, the company was allowing bus runs from the city to Stage College without screening passengers for the virus.

On Wednesday, local companies in downtown State College were informed that they did not need to pay rent for the month of April due to COVID-19 enforced closures.

Monday, the Richland School District in Cambria County encouraged its students to perform an act of kindness while staying at home during this time.

On Wednesday, Bishop McCort announced that it will be resuming its classes online. The principal added that students from other schools may enroll in those classes as well.

