In Case You Missed It: April 6-10

Here are this week's top stories coming out of Blair, Centre, Cambria Counties and their surrounding areas:

Blair:

Sad news on Thursday came when the Altoona Police Department announced that Deputy Chief Tony Alieniello had passed away.

Alieniello served the department for over 50 years and was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2017.

Also on Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that all Pennsylvania schools will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The governor urged that this does not mean education will stop, and schools are encouraged to find alternative forms of education.

On Friday, Blair County judge Elizabeth Doyle amended her original custody order that stated children must remain with their primary caregivers at this time.

Judge Doyle announced that instead, visits that ensure social distancing will be allowed and parents must be sure to maintain communication between child and the other parent involved.

Centre:

After a Ferguson Township police officer COVID-19 last week, State College police announced Monday that all officers will be wearing masks and gloves to keep the public safe.

According to State Trooper Christopher Fox, police try to maintain social distancing whenever possible, but still run into situations where they must come into contact with people.

Also this week, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced that it has expanded its use of Telemedicine since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Telemedicine allows patients to interact with their doctors without having to leave home.

Cambria:

This week, the Humane Society of Cambria County announced they’d be launching an emergency pet food pantry for those who may not be able to afford food for their pets during this time.

They are asking for donations.

Wednesday, a yoga studio in Somerset County talked about how they have adjusted their teaching methods to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mystic Moonlight Yoga is now streaming weakly videos on Vimeo.

On Thursday, a Somerset woman spoke about her experiences making masks for the community.

Linda Varner has made over 400 masks and sent them around the state and parts of the world as a way of giving back during this time.

