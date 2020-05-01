In case you missed it: April 27-May 1

(WTAJ) — In case you missed it, here are the top stories coming out of Blair, Centre, Cambria and surrounding counties this week:

Blair County:

A tragic house fire broke out on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. on the second floor of a Maple Avenue home holding two adults, a young girl and an 8-year-old boy inside.

The two adults were transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital for their burns but the boy succumbed to his injuries at UPMC Altoona. The young girl was unharmed.

On Wednesday police said they made an arrest during an ongoing investigation into a string of recent car burglaries in Altoona.

19-year-old Michael Rego was arrested last week after being caught burglarizing a vehicle. When police came to arrest him on 42 charges of theft, Rego attempted to flee by jumping out of his vehicle but was later arrested.

Police are still trying to identify other suspects.

Centre County:

Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., 46-year-old Nathen Laudenslager attempted to flee a traffic stop after police suspected he was driving drunk.

Laudenslager was chased into Bellefonte where he hit a parked car, and was later charged with theft of a stolen vehicle, as well as eluding and a DUI.

Clearfield County:

WTAJ spoke with a Phillipsburg man on Thursday who, like thousands of other Pennsylvanians, has yet to recieve an unemployment check.

Pennsylvania went from an all-time-low in unemployment to an all-time-high in just two weeks, and officials say that staff is overwhelmed.

Cambria County:

The Johnstown company Vethos has been holding free weekly Zoom calls to bring local businesses together during the pandemic.

The company has been hosting the meetings for five weeks and says it has been a huge success with community leaders.

The money came from the payroll protection program, the 1889 Foundation and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans.

Check in next Friday for the week’s top stories.