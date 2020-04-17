In case you missed it: April 13-17

(WTAJ) — In case you missed it, here are this week’s’ top stories coming out of our area.

Blair:

On Monday, April 13, EMS workers in Altoona announced that while they still have enough personal protective equipment (PPE), they are quickly going through supplies.

Tuesday, the PNG field–home to the Altoona Curve–lit up in honor of essential workers risking their safety to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Penn Highlands announced that due to the lack of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to furlough over 500 employees.

Centre:

On Thursday, the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania announced that they are cancelling this year’s games due to Coronavirus concerns.

Also on Thursday, CATA buses in Centre County took part in the “sound the horn” event to honor all essential public transit employees still working.

Cambria:

On Wednesday, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown announced that it is continuing an entrepreneurial course through Zoom.

Thursday, a local therapeutic center in Johnstown talked about ways it gives back to the community during this healthcare crisis.

Check back in for next week’s in case you missed it for top stories in our area.