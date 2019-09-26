Impulse Dance Studio creates a family atmosphere for students

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new dance studio in Ebensburg is creating a family atmosphere for students.

“We’re just here to have fun.”

Jan Davis, Director at Impulse Dance Studio opened the studio earlier this month and is enrolling classes of all types.

“Tap, baton, gymnastics, hip-hop, lyrical, ballet, contemporary, character….every genre you can think of.”

Her studio is loved by many, including her students.

“Everybody here is so nice and this is a great dance studio.”

“The dance teachers are super nice and I love dancing with them.”

A large part of that positive response is because of the atmosphere that Davis and her staff create for the dancers.

“You don’t have to worry about being judged here. Everyone is treated the same.”

“It’s not a studio where you just dance. It feels like everybody here is family and that’s what’s like really important to me because you know that you’re not going to be made fun of if you mess up.”

After retiring last year, Jan realized she needed to get back into teaching dance.

“Being miserable and then seeing all these faces again. I just love them like my kids and when I was away from them it was hard, really hard. When I’d see them somewhere it just hurt.”

Davis decided to open Impulse.

“I was going to Walmart one day and I went past the sign and it said Jan Davis dance studio. It was a sign, I had to go back for my last year,” says one student.

For many of her students, Jan’s work has helped them express their passion and emotions through dance.

“Music has always been a big part of my life and dance is just another great way to express it.”

If you’re interested, Davis says you don’t even have to pay for your first visit.

“Just come and try it for free. We’re not going to charge you to come and give it a try. If you like it, great and if you don’t, that ok too.”

The studio is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. She also offers additional hours for private lessons.

More information can be found on their facebook page, or by calling 814-241-6699.