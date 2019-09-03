‘I’m gonna burn the effin’ house down!’: Bedford woman lights Bible on fire in arson attempt

Breaking News
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a woman for arson Thursday after she lit a bible on fire in an attempt to burn down her apartment building.

Police say that 47-year-old Rochelle Ondesko made threats to burn her apartment building down after an argument with a neighbor over a $20 loan she wanted paid back.

Ondesko allegedly tried using a lighter then resorted to her stove top and let the Bible burn while taking a nap, before eventually putting the fire out.

Neighbors called police when they smelled smoke.

Police say Ondesko was suicidal and was put into protective custody following the incident.

