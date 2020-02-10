Illustrators of “Lamar’s Climb” celebrated during and after Penn State basketball game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday was a day of fun and celebration at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State men’s basketball team played in front of a sold-out crowd for the first time since 2011.

More importantly, the athletic department and fans celebrated the six illustrators of star player Lamar Stevens’ book called, “Lamar’s Climb.”

The book is a geography children’s book chronicling Lamar’s trip form Philadelphia to State College.

The six illustrators of the book are: Samantha Urgo, Gabe Billy, Patrick Northrup-Moore, Haley Smith, Emily Thom, and Brooke Fisher.

The first 2,000 people who got to the arena on Saturday received a copy of the book. The first 500 kids who made it to the arena got a chance to get autographs from Lamar Stevens and the illustrators.

Brooke Fisher, one of the illustrators, says being apart of the book makes her happy.

“I’m really happy, this means a lot to me. I love Penn State and support Lamar and of course he’s from Philly, and let’s go Penn State!” Brooke Fisher, Illustrator, Lamar’s Climb