ICYMI: Top stories in Cambria and Somerset Counties — Feb. 23-28

CAMBRIA AND SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Here are some stories you may have missed this week in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

We start off on Tuesday in Somerset County where we learned more about a Dari Motion device.

The device analyzes a person’s motion, their power and faulty mechanics while providing real-time feedback that can be used to prevent future injuries.

While it’s used by professional and college teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Clemson Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers — it can also be used by you.

“So if we’re looking at the normal population we can look at someone who’s got a shoulder or knee injury, look at faulty mechanics and make recommendations. Maybe we’re looking at someone who is going to do a manual labor job. We can take them through and look at their mechanics and say you’re at risk for a back injury or shoulder injury,” says Tom Anders, Director of Rehab Services at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber.

Tomorrow morning starting at 9 a.m. they will have free demonstrations for the public at the Windber Community Building.

Moving to Wednesday in Cambria County, we spoke to the gaming center director for American Esports in Johnstown.

More than a hundred local gamers will be signed to the Johnstown Steel team on Saturday.

The gaming center will also be showcasing its new high school esports curriculum,

Seth Mason says esports could bring a new era to Johnstown.

“We’re trying to make esports the new wave, the new technology that we’re looking for in Johnstown, the new next industry like the steel mills back in the day. That’s what we’re trying to do with this team, trying to put Johnstown on the map for esports,” says Seth Mason, Gaming Center Director at American Esports Johnstown.

Saturday’s event is at the Galleria Mall starting at 1:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Finally, earlier today we talked to a local resident who is submitting a proposal to take over ownership of the Johnstown State Theater.

The theater had been inactive for years until it was host to a few movie nights last year.

The city of Johnstown and Conemaugh Health System, who owns the building, say they are looking for new ownership to revitalize the theater.

We spoke to Eric Reighard, who if selected, says his team would expand seating, add a speakeasy, jazz club, cigar bar and more.

“In the long-term, if we are blessed with an opportunity to redevelop this, our hope is that in six months to one-year time frame of whenever we’re able to break ground and begin demolition that we can get people back into the seats here,” says Eric Reighard, owner of the Johnstown State Theater LLC and Johnstown State Theater Foundation.

A decision should be made by the city and hospital sometime in June.