ICYMI: This week’s headlines in Blair, Centre and Cambria County

(WTAJ) — In case you missed it, we’ve compiled a list of this week’s top stories coming out of Blair, Centre and Cambria counties.

In Blair County, the sheriff’s office issued a warning Monday to be aware of phone scammers calling citizens using their number.

On Tuesday, a Roaring Spring woman was arrested on felony charges of endangering a minor and distributing drugs for providing her 14-year-old son with methamphetamine.

Also on Tuesday, residents living near the Conrad Building in Johnstown claimed it to be a safety hazard given its blight and weather damage. The city council said they don’t have money to demolish it.

Thursday, the Cambria County Coroner was called onto the scene of a murder-suicide. Officials say that a Jackson Township man had shot his wife and then himself in their driveway mid-morning.

In Centre County on Monday, the Bellefonte Police Department announced that it had recieved a special donation in order to purchase body cameras for their officers.

Lastly, on Wednesday Penn State announced that it will be cancelling all Spring Break trips to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.