ICYMI: July 20-24

(WTAJ) — In case you missed it, here are top stories that came out of Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties this week:

Centre County:

36-year-old Jeffrey Fields of Centre County was arrested on charges of felony rape and sexual assault for allegedly raping four women between 2010 and 2017.

The women, who were students at Penn State, were all between the ages of 19 and 20.

Police say that DNA evidence linked Fields to the crimes.

Blair County:

Local Bars and Restaurants made the plea to community members to call their local representatives in order to puss the approval of The Restaurant Act, a bipartisan bill giving an additional 120 billion dollars in relief to small businesses in the food industry.

The Restaurant Act would help to keep many smaller restaurants and bars in the area open during this pandemic.

Somerset County:

The 67th annual Sunnehanna Amateur was in jeopardy due to weather, however organizers and golfers came together to make it happen, with changes.

Each staff and golfer is required to check in at a health tent where they answer symptom questions and have their temperatures taken.

If there temperature is over 100.4 degrees after three readings, then they are sent to Conemaugh Memorial for a rapid COVID-19 test.

Seven Springs in Somerset County is one of the biggest resorts in our area and it was hit hard by the Coronavirus.

By mid-March, they had to furlough nearly 2,100 employees across their three resorts, but have been able to hire about 500 off those people back.

They say the more business they get, the more they’ll be able to hire back.

Statewide:

Governor Wolf’s press office announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be making an additional sex option for gender non-binary people to have on their state Identification cards.

The Wolf Administration added that ID’s are important documents that people use on a daily basis and they should reflect Pennsylvanians equally as such.