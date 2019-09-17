1  of  2
Breaking News
Pennsylvania reports first 2019 human case of West Nile Virus Pirates closer Vazquez arrested on charges of soliciting a minor

Huntingdon woman scammed out of 11k

WTAJ Plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scam alert_1438337753546.jpeg

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person who scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars by telling her she was eligible for a $400 refund.

The scammer told the victim to type in the amount online into a Chase business account, but when she typed it in the suspect told her that she entered too much.

Then the suspect said that the victim had to send $11,300 cash to a specified address in order to make everything right– keeping them both out of trouble.

State police say that phone calls such as these have increased in our area lately, along with victims.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss