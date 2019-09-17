Huntingdon woman scammed out of 11k

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person who scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars by telling her she was eligible for a $400 refund.

The scammer told the victim to type in the amount online into a Chase business account, but when she typed it in the suspect told her that she entered too much.

Then the suspect said that the victim had to send $11,300 cash to a specified address in order to make everything right– keeping them both out of trouble.

State police say that phone calls such as these have increased in our area lately, along with victims.