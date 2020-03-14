Huntingdon County Humane Society unveils new adoption center

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, the Huntingdon County Humane Society unveiled their newly renovated facility, the Katz Adoption Center.

The Humane Society broke ground on this project during the summer least year, and everything was completed January of 2020.

The new addition brings some changes. With the addition of the new building, cats and dogs are separated.

The new building gives the Huntingdon County Humane Society additional space to have a meet and greet room, a break room for staff, a separate room for cats that are recovering, and three rooms for cats to roam.

Lisa Boland, Shelter Manager of the Humane Society, says the new addition is creating a calmer environment for everyone.

“It’s actually giving us a lot more administration space, so now there’s a proper office when you come in, and it calms the cats, because they don’t hear the barking dogs. So now they have their own space, which is just creating a much calmer environment for everybody,” Lisa stated.

Lisa added that she is proud of the shelter and is excited for the future of the Humane Society.