Huntingdon County Conservation gives “virtual walks” to highlight native flowers

Wild Stonecrop

(CREDIT: Huntingdon County Conservation District Facebook page)

Pink Lady’s Slipper

(CREDIT: Huntingdon County Conservation District Facebook page)

Blue Flag Iris

(CREDIT: Huntingdon County Conservation District Facebook page)

Jack in the Pulpit

(CREDIT: Huntingdon County Conservation District Facebook page)

CREDIT: Huntingdon County Conservation District Facebook Page

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Conservation District gave its fourth “virtual walk” on its Facebook page today to celebrate the beauty of nature.

The Conservation District has been posting the walks since the beginning of April to educate followers on the significance of native species in Pennsylvania during quarantine.

“We want to highlight the beauty and importance of native plants,” said Celina Seftas, the District Manager, “they are really important for pollinators and our native wildlife.”

Seftas, who manages the posts for the virtual walk, says she finds the flowers in the wild as well as in her garden and the garden at Old Crow Wetland in Smithfield Township.

Seftas posts the flowers with their names as well as some links to where viewers can find more information.

Some native flowers that are currently in season and on the virtual walk include the Blue Flag Iris, Jack in the Pulpit, Pink Lady Slippers (a native Orchid), Virginia Spiderwort, the Foam flower, and Rattlesnake Weeds.

Seftas says that it’s not only important to appreciate native plants in Pennsylvania, but to choose them over non-native plants sold at stores–such as the Japanese Honeysuckle–which can be invasive to native species and harbor ticks.

Find out more about native flowers and virtual wildflower walks by going to Huntingdon County Conservation District’s Facebook page.